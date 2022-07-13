fbpx
Top Stories

Sad news! AB Crentsil is dead

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Sad news! AB Crentsil is dead

Celebrated Highlife artist, AB Crentsil has been reported to have passed away in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday 13th July, 2022.

The trendsetting artist endeared himself to Ghanaians and the world as a whole with songs that till this day sound fresh and evergreen when played.

The death of the singer was confirmed by sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known as Fredyma,in a Facebook post.

With over two decades of experience in the music business, A.B Crentsil proved himself as a consummate performer with a repertoire of amazing hits to his credit.

He also won several Excellence Awards including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is a special honour bestowed upon a musician with 15-20 years of continuous music experience.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

Won Yaa Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!

Won Ya Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!

5 days ago
AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes on August 5

AFRIMA 2022: Entry Submission Portal Closes on August 5

5 days ago
'Friday Night' was an unplanned birthday song for myself; I have a song with Naira Marley now! - Lasmid

‘Friday Night’ was an unplanned birthday song for myself; I have a song with Naira Marley now! – Lasmid

6 days ago
What would a KiDi x Daddy Lumba collaboration sound like? It's in the pipeline!

What would a KiDi x Daddy Lumba collaboration sound like? It’s in the pipeline!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker