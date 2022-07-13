Sad news! AB Crentsil is dead

Celebrated Highlife artist, AB Crentsil has been reported to have passed away in the early hours of the morning of Wednesday 13th July, 2022.

The trendsetting artist endeared himself to Ghanaians and the world as a whole with songs that till this day sound fresh and evergreen when played.

The death of the singer was confirmed by sound engineer, Fred Kyei Mensah, known as Fredyma,in a Facebook post.

With over two decades of experience in the music business, A.B Crentsil proved himself as a consummate performer with a repertoire of amazing hits to his credit.

He also won several Excellence Awards including the Fontomfrom Evergreen Award, which is a special honour bestowed upon a musician with 15-20 years of continuous music experience.

