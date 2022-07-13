Kwaku Killa SZN! Black Sherif spotted in the studio with Popcaan & Victony!

Mohammed Ismail Sherif aka Kweku Frimpong, known in showbiz circles as Black Sherif has gone undercover for a while now as he has been spotted with Popcaan.

The dynamic act who recently bagged an award for the ‘Discovery Of The Year’ at the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA 2022 has won the heart of many international acts after his ‘2nd Sermon Remix’ with Grammy Award winning act, Burna Boy.

The buzzing Ghanaian act and ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hit-maker is showing no signs of slowing down as he has been spotted in a studio with highly rated Jamaican singer and songwriter, Andrae Hugh Sutherland, professionally called Popcaan.

The ‘Skeleton Cartier’ crooner, Popcaan took to his Insta-Story to share a photo of himself and the Ghanaian star.

Fans and music lovers are super excited at the possibility of a collaboration as the picture surfaced online.

Also, he is set to unleash a banger with Nigeria’s Victony soon as they have both been spotted recording in a home studio.

