Kinaata will do a feature with me when the time is right – Naana Blu replies fans

The You Go Miss Me singer, Naana Blu, in response to the incessant questions from her fans, about a possible collaboration with Kofi Kinaata, has indicated that a team-up with the 4 times VGMA songwriter of the year, is currently waiting on the right timing from Kinaata’s camp as she is ever ready.

Naana Blu has recently released a new song “You Go Miss Me” which is gaining huge attention on digital platforms. “You Go Miss Me” features the Fanti rap lyricist, Teephlow.

Some fans on social media quizzed her about a feature with Kinaata after the release of her latest single ‘You Go Miss Me’ to which she responded: “Kinaata will do a feature with me when the time is right for him”.

Many people are anticipating a collaboration between Kofi Kinaata and Naana Blu who is fast gaining notoriety as the female version of Kinaata, as both artists are from the Western region and their lyrics are predominantly in fante.

This writer has picked from sources close to Kinaata’s camp indicating that Naana Blu has been asked by Kinaata’s team to send 3 songs so they pick one to work on and that was done close to 2 years ago. All the songs sent, according to the source, were produced by the multi-award-winning WillisBeatz.

“You Go Miss Me” is out now on all usual streaming platforms and is a must-add for your Afrobeats and Highlife playlists.

