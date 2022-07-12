Sealed! KEFA Entertainment outdoors BlackT Igwe

KEFA Entertainment has officially outdoored their newly signed artiste BlackT Igwe, at a press soirée in Togo over the weekend.

Held at the plush Hotel IOKA in Togo, the ceremony pulled together dozens of press men and women from Togo at the official unveiling.

BlackT Igwe, a thoroughbred Ghanaian who has spent most of his early years in Togo was able to hone his craft within the space to higher heights from winning their topmost and most prestigious awards to playing their biggest shows for over a decade and more.

He recently got signed on to KEFA Entertainment, a Ghanaian-based Record Label, with high hopes of uplifting his craft and image to higher levels.

KEFA Entertainment which has teams — both in Ghana and Togo — is poised to elevate BlackT’s creativity and visibility to higher levels.

Already, KEFA Entertainment has been doing a lot of work for the Togo-based Ghanaian superstar, notable among them is his collaboration with Bisa KDei with an official video shot for that project creeping over 270,000 YouTube views among other key moves to sustain the brand of this stupendous talent, BlackT Igwe.

About BlackT Igwe:

BlackT Igwe, born Eric Otu got into creating music in the early 2000s and through the years has inked his name as one of the big artists in Togo, and arguably the biggest Ghanaian Musician resident in Togo.

Apart from recording music, BlackT Igwe multitasks as a Music Producer/Beat Maker. He is into full Music Production and plays beats, and does mixing and mastering too; a solid added advantage for him.

He majors in Afrobeats/Afropop, RnB, with heavy use of Francophone. He is quite a versatile artist who fits in many styles with lyrics and melodies coming to him effortlessly.

“My style of music is influenced by passion, it’s a gift I got from God”, BlackT Igwe says.

Notable Gigs:

2018 – National Tour For The Independence of Togo

2018 – Heroes 2017, Rewards Of The 12 Heroes Of The Year 2017 (Togo)

2018 – Urban Concert At The Omnisport Stadium (Lome, Togo)

2018 – BlackT Igwe Live in Burkina Faso

2018 – Gabon Media Tour & Concert

Discography:

“Tentation” – Album (2019)

