Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

Paakofi Hendrix has released his much anticipated gospel single dubbed ‘I Can’t Explain’, it features Sandra Amanor of ‘Date Rush’ fame.

As the title suggests, ‘Can’t explain’ trumpets the impeccable love God has shown to man kind, from grass to grace.

Sandra Amanor, a gospel musician who appeared on Date Rush. Her lyrical dexterity did not only compliment the new gospel star Paakofi Hendrix but has given it wings to fly beyond unimaginable heights and a soothing conscious approach in relation to how God does not disappoint his followers.

The song is focused at awakening people of the Christian faith to continue to strengthen their faith in worship and rely on Jehovah while putting in the required work.

The video is directed by KentePro. The two gospel musicians are urging their fans and gospel lovers to help spread the gospel by watching the video on YouTube, liking, sharing and commenting.

However, they promise to collaborate more in spreading the gospel through their God given talent. The audio version is available on iTunes, audiomack, Boom play, Spotify and other music platforms.

‘I Can’t Explain’ is a must listen to song with it an official video on YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.