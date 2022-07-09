fbpx
Top Stories

Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain

It trumpets the impeccable love God has shown to man from grass to grace.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Paakofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor of Date Rush fame insert Gospel single; Can’t Explain
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Paakofi Hendrix has released his much anticipated gospel single dubbed ‘I Can’t Explain’, it features Sandra Amanor of ‘Date Rush’ fame.

As the title suggests, ‘Can’t explain’ trumpets the impeccable love God has shown to man kind, from grass to grace.

Sandra Amanor, a gospel musician who appeared on Date Rush. Her lyrical dexterity did not only compliment the new gospel star Paakofi Hendrix but has given it wings to fly beyond unimaginable heights and a soothing conscious approach in relation to how God does not disappoint his followers.

The song is focused at awakening people of the Christian faith to continue to strengthen their faith in worship and rely on Jehovah while putting in the required work.

The video is directed by KentePro. The two gospel musicians are urging their fans and gospel lovers to help spread the gospel by watching the video on YouTube, liking, sharing and commenting.

However, they promise to collaborate more in spreading the gospel through their God given talent. The audio version is available on iTunes, audiomack, Boom play, Spotify and other music platforms.

‘I Can’t Explain’ is a must listen to song with it an official video on YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Husband of Stephanie Benson takes over her socials to reveal she's been hospitalized due to a surgical error!

Husband of Stephanie Benson takes over her socials to reveal she’s been hospitalized due to a surgical error!

4 days ago
This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo - Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo – Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

4 days ago
Priceless reaction as Fameye storms Adom FM to surprise ace presenter, Pokua 101 on her birthday

Priceless reaction as Fameye storms Adom FM to surprise ace presenter, Pokua 101 on her birthday

5 days ago
Can’t Explain by PaaKofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor

Video: Can’t Explain by PaaKofi Hendrix & Sandra Amanor

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker