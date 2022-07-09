Lyrically apt! Kweku Darlington books Okyeame Kwame & Fameye on latest audiovisual; Onipa

Kweku Darlington features two of Ghana’s favourite lyricists; Fameye & Okyeame Kwame on Onipa; a well told story about humans.

“Onipa” talks about the nature and characteristics of humankind, therefore, differentiating their positive and negative attributes as well as giving out reasons for people’s actions.

The song was produced and engineered by Jay Scratch whilst video was shot in Accra, Ghana by Kobby Shots of Great Productions for Yve Records.

Kindly Enjoy and Share

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.