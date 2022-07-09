Lyrically apt! Kweku Darlington books Okyeame Kwame & Fameye on latest audiovisual; Onipa

fbpx
Kweku Darlington books Okyeame Kwame & Fameye on latest audiovisual; Onipa

It's the battle of some of Ghana's best lyricists on one track! Good music!

Kweku Darlington books Okyeame Kwame & Fameye on latest audiovisual; Onipa
Kweku Darlington features two of Ghana’s favourite lyricists; Fameye & Okyeame Kwame on Onipa; a well told story about humans.

“Onipa” talks about the nature and characteristics of humankind, therefore, differentiating their positive and negative attributes as well as giving out reasons for people’s actions.

The song was produced and engineered by Jay Scratch whilst video was shot in Accra, Ghana by Kobby Shots of Great Productions for Yve Records.

