fbpx
Top Stories

Won Ya Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!

The latest banger in town! Stream here now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Won Yaa Loo? Join Skannah and Medikal on a thrilling sonic ride with new single!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

It’s easily the jam of the season! Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper, Skannah has just given us a certified banger that he titles; Won Yaa Loo.

Translated to mean ‘Are We Going’, the upbeat rhythm syncopates with your everyday weekend rendezvous with friends and the generic night life witnessed across Accra, Ghana, Africa and the world at large.

It features none other than Ghana’s most relatable and affable rapper, Medikal who adds his witty and care free style of rapping to the already dope bars being spewed by Skannah.

Produced by Ball Jay, the beat is one danceable Afrobeat jam that will get you into a nonstop party mood to de-stress and unwind as you groove to the thumping bass lines and banging drum patterns.

It’s safe to say that ‘Won Yaa Loo’ is that banger sure to introduce Skannah to a wider audience and the world at large.

Chale, too much talk! Just stream on and thank us later!

Make sure to subscribe to his YouTube channel & follow Skannah across his socials here;

Instagram:@iamskannah
Twitter : @Skannah_
Facebook: @Skannah

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 1 hour ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Priceless reaction as Fameye storms Adom FM to surprise ace presenter, Pokua 101 on her birthday

Priceless reaction as Fameye storms Adom FM to surprise ace presenter, Pokua 101 on her birthday

4 days ago
Joyce Blessing drops red wine for a red dress on GMAUK stage; watch her reaction after Brother Sammy teases her!

Joyce Blessing drops red wine for a red dress on GMAUK stage; watch her reaction after Brother Sammy teases her!

4 days ago
Fancy Gadam's brother lands in police custody after assaulting Radio Tamale Journalist who recorded a diss song to his family!

Fancy Gadam’s brother lands in police custody after assaulting Radio Tamale Journalist who recorded a diss song to his family!

4 days ago
Sugarcane Remix by Camidoh ft. Mayorkun, King Promise & Darkoo.

2022 Week 26: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker