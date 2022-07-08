SM fans load Shatta Wale’s momo wallet with over GHS 20,000; set to host a virtual meeting on how to spend it!

Following the request placed across his socials for an urgent 2k after being fined that exact amount by a law court, Shatta Wale has been overwhelmed by the love shown him by fans.

Sensational dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has said that Ghanaians simply misquoted him when he asked for cash donations via social media after meeting his bail conditions served by an Accra Circuit Court.

The vociferous singer took to Facebook to appeal to the emotions of his followers, asking them to send him money immediately.

If you also want to send me momo ,this is my momo number



0541233322



Beware of fake accounts



It’s a win for SM



Thank you Ghana goverment for accepting my plea and for judging my accordingly 🙏💡 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 29, 2022

The post published on June 29, 2022, partly read, “If you know you love me momo 2k now!!!”

According to him, the reason for the request was not stated, however, the followers supposed that it was to satisfy his bail condition.

“But it was not for my bail,” he said in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM.

Shatta, in the interview claimed that the said post was unintended, yet the sums of money transferred into his Mobile Money (MoMo) account was overwhelming.

He stated that while being engaged by the host, his fans still sent him money. “I have gotten over GH₵20,000 from them,” he disclosed.

That, according to the “On God” singer, suggested that his fans genuinely loved him and were joyous to see him enjoy his newfound freedom after his arrest and subsequent detainment for publication of false news.

Meanwhile, Shatta in his communication was unsure how to utilize the money.

On one hand, he wishes to donate the sum to charity in the company of the fans. He however, on a second thought wants to assist a needy fan to start a business with the money.

In the midst of the uncertainties, the dancehall artiste has announced that he will be engaging the fans in a live virtual meeting either via Facebook, Twitter or any other social media platform soon.

FREE AT LAST 🙏

Being thankful and expressing gratitude is an important part of being happy in life. I wish to take this opportunity to say thank you to my Lawyer , Jerry, the Judge , Shatta Movement and the entire nation for the support through these trying times. #OnGod pic.twitter.com/M0aJj7csVE — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) June 29, 2022

The purpose of the meeting is to exchange thoughts on how to utilize the money.

