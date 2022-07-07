What would a KiDi x Daddy Lumba collaboration sound like? It’s in the pipeline!

Reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi has thrown a humble request at the feet of legendary Ghanaian artiste, Daddy Lumba for a very rare feature on a song which won’t be released unless the request is granted.

Daddy Lumba is one of the highlife legends in Ghana and has left an indelible mark in the music industry. He has been in the music industry for over 2 decades’

Afrobeat/Afropop singer, Kidi has expressed his interest in working with the music legendary Daddy Lumba on his new song. Kidi has begged Daddy Lumba to be part of his new project or he will not release the song.

“I have a melody that I’ve let my group know that this tune won’t ever emerge until I have Daddy Lumba on it. Daddy Lumba with all due respect, I need to have you on that melody”, he made his request known during an interview on Kastle FM.

When KiDi was asked why he wanted the highlife legend on his new project, he disclosed that Daddy Lumba is someone his father loves. He disclosed that he used to listen to the songs of the legend while growing up as a child.

“Daddy Lumba is my father’s #1 craftsman. Growing up, I would play his tunes each day. I can sing plenty of his tunes”.

“I should meet him at a show at the National Theatre, yet I left prior to his arrival. I don’t think that our discussions should be on phone. I need to meet him face to face and tell him, ‘Daddy, I need you on a tune’, I need to meet the best artist”, KiDi added.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.