MzVee comments on economic hardships, fuel hikes & National Cathedral!

Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda whom you might know as MzVee has added her voice to the ongoing national issues plaguing citizens.

The national cathedral project has been one of the major topics that have come under discussion in recent times with many Ghanaians being of the view that a cathedral is not needed as we speak due to how the economy of Ghana is in shambles.

Speaking in a recent interview with Pulse Ghana, MzVee also shared the views of most Ghanaians as she believes that there are some elementary things that need to be sorted out rather than building a national cathedral.

In her submission, she said;

“I think there are basic things we should look at before we think about building a national cathedral in this country. I feel like for every five minutes there is a church, so why don’t we focus on fixing street lights, fixing potholes basic things like that before we think about one big church for God.”

In an earlier submission, MzVee opened up about the pressure she receives sometimes for being single.

According to her, she sometimes gets pressured by her own mother to get married adding that the argument that her mother normally makes is that she is getting old.

The award-winning musician who turned 30 on June 23 made this known in a recent submission she made in a recent interview on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM.

In the interview, she said;

“I sometimes get pressured by my mother to get married. The pressure on me to get married is there but it isn’t that big.”

She has further indicated that back then, she was filling her car’s tank with GHC 300, however, the situation has changed adding that she now uses GHC 700 to fill her tank.

She said;

“Hardship has definitely increased in Ghana. I think Ghana is part of the top 5 countries since the Ukraine and Russia war that is like going through it.

I was filling my tank for about GH300 but now I fill it for close to GH700 so yeah it’s hard in Ghana. I don’t have a good take on E-Levy because I feel like it’s a double taxation situation.”

