Larruso gets hooked to 'Carolina' in latest visuals!

Larruso gets hooked to 'Carolina' in latest visuals!
Photo Credit: Larruso

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall and Afrobeats artist, Larruso has released the official visuals for his downtempo afrobeats song, ‘Carolina’. 

Directed by budding Filmmaker, Fransis Jr. Kojo, Larruso seeks attention from his partner on his afrobeats experimented project. 

Frame by Frame, the young singjay reminisces about the good love memories they shared and pleads with his partner, ‘Carolina’ to give him a second chance which seem impossible because the lady had moved on from her past thus seem to have moved on from her past relationship.  

Larruso believes every young individual face obstacle such as disloyalty, one-sided love et al. when choosing a life partner; “believe me, this is from the deep; we won’t give up on love and no one else should, fight for who you love” Larruso mused. 

Kindly watch the official video for “Carolina” by Larruso; directed by Fransis Jr. Kojo; shot on location in Accra, Ghana.

 

