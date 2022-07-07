Kimilist enters Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 with 2 nominations

Still enjoying much airplay off his newest song ‘Pressure’ – rapper, Kimilist is back in the headlines, this time boasting two nomination slots for the Ghana Music Awards UK 2022 show.

Released on Friday, July 1 by the show’s organizers, the lengthy nomination list saw Kimilist make it on the event’s ‘’HIPLIFE/HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR’’ and ‘’NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR’’ categories – the former shortlisting his 2021 hit song ‘Sika’ featuring Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu.

But that was not the last of his name, Kimilist again popped up in the aforementioned category under Kwame Yesu’s ‘Anadwo’ which featured him and fast-rising act, Black Sherif.

‘’It’s a really good feeling ‘cause now I know my work is being recognized – appreciated, not only in Ghana but outside too’’, the rapper shared with Elite PR.

“Yeah, so this is a big step for me to move on to the next level… and I know I really deserve it looking at the work that I’ve put in to get this nomination. I know it’s the beginning of more amazing and greater things to happen and I’m happy”.

Signed to Mimlife Records, Kimilist has been out spitting hard since his debut making this news a sure boost to his career. He’d fight to stave off competition from the likes of Sarkodie, Black Sherif, Wendy Shay, Amerado, Kwame Yesu and more come Saturday, October 29 which is when the show is to go live.

On its 6th edition, the Ghana Music Awards UK is a people’s choice awards scheme that continues to develop the Ghanaian music industry beyond its domestic market to newer and international markets.

It is fighting to create newer avenues for collaboration, cultural exchanges, music trends, marketing opportunities and above all more sales for the prized works of Ghana’s most talented artists.

Each year, it moves a step closer to becoming one of the country’s biggest music festivals from its abode in the UK, giving every Ghanaian musician in the diaspora an equal opportunity to compete with their counterparts back home on one big stage.

Instagram: iamkimilist Twitter: @kimilist_ Facebook: Iamkimilist

