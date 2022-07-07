‘Friday Night’ was an unplanned birthday song for myself; I have a song with Naira Marley now! – Lasmid

Reigning hitamker, Lasmid has revealed what led to his Friday Night hit & what came out of the link up with Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola who is widely known as Naira Marley.

The talented musician made this known during a recent interview with Ghanaian media personality, Andy Dosty on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM.

Speaking about Naira Marley, Lasmid said; “Naira Marley is a very free guy. I have a song with Naira Marley now.”

This comes just a few days ago when Naira Marley indicated that he has plans to sign some Ghanaian musicians to his MARLIAN music label.

The MARLIAN President made this known in a recent interview he had on the Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM when he was interviewed by the renowned Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty.

According to him, he is doing his best to sign some Ghanaian musicians and he even went ahead to mention a name. The name he mention was budding Ghanaian musician, Lasmid.

In his submission, he said; “I love Ghanaian music and I used to listen to the old ones and the new ones are good too. I am trying to sign a couple of the new Ghanaian artistes. One of such is Lasmid.

Conversations about Ghana is all about Ghanaian artistes shooting nice videos and moving out of their comfort zones.”

Also, the young Ghanaian hitmaker, has revealed one thing about his trending ‘Friday Night’ song that many people had no idea about.

The MTN Hitmaker Season 8 winner made this known during a recent interview on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM.

Speaking with the award-winning Ghanaian radio presenter, Andy Dosty, he said; “‘Friday Night’ was a birthday song for myself. I didn’t really plan ‘Friday Night’. I never sat down to write it.

I attribute the success of ‘Friday Night’ to the media, since TikTok is part of social media. I feel Ghanaians are accepting me now because I have been doing this for a while now.”

In other news, Lasmid has recounted his music life before MTN Hitmaker swooped in and ushered him to fame. According to the “Friday Night” crooner, MTN Hitmaker opened that door for him to achieve greatness after so many years of remaining an underground musician.

Speaking in an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon on the “Convo With The Head” segment, the Highly Spiritual Music signee said that life became a bit easier with regards to his music craft after he ventured into the music reality show.

Lasmid also added that even though he was signed by Kaywa, the owner of Highly Spiritual Music immediately after winning the MTN Hitmaker Season 8, he had his own adversities before he was ushered to prominence.

