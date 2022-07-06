Wendy Shay tops Twitter trends after proving her mettle with live band performance of ‘Survivor; Efya, others react!

Wendy Shay has topped Twitter trends with a breathtaking live band performance of her latets hit, Survivor, attracting the praises of Efya and other netizens.

Buzzing Ghanaian musician, Wendy Asiamah Addo, professionally called Wendy Shay made an appearance on Glitch Africa with a soulful performance of her recent work, ‘Survivor’.

The Rufftown Records superstar and self-acclaimed queen of Ghana music on Friday, May 20, 2022 blessed her listeners and the entire music community with a beautifully crafted song captioned; “Something”.

‘Survivor’ has received several positive comments and reviews from music enthusiasts. The masterpiece also debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana songs chart during its first week of release and currently holds the 57 spot on the music chart. Screenshot below.

Wendy Shay made an appearance on Glitch Africa on Tuesday, 5th July where she expressed deep and powerful emotions in the live performance of recently released and trending single, ‘Survivor’.

The talented songbird and performing artiste showcases her versatility and proves that she can make us feel as much as she can make us move.

Furthermore, Ghanaian musician, Wendy Shay could not hold back her excitement after award-winning musician, Jane Awindor who is widely known as Efya reacted to a video of her performing one of her songs.

The video was shared on the official handle of Glitch Africa on their verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and it drew a reaction from Efya.

The post by Glitch reads;

“Ghana’s @wendyshaygh gives a beautiful live rendition of her song “SURVIVOR” live at Glitchafrica’s Accra studio”

Efya’s reaction was;

“BIG @wendyshaygh ”

Upon seeing Efya reactions, Wendy Shay wrote;

“My queen ”

Days ago, Wendy Shay left social media users confused with her latest post.

The post is about broken heart and this has gotten people to ask whether she has gotten her own share of it.

She made the post on her verified social media handle on the popular social media platform, Twitter and it reads;

“Anything painful than broken heart?”

Some reactions the post got are;

@NUFUO_mu_IGP – Last team Over 1.5 to win Dem Score 1 in the 4th, but dem take that 1 naa close That thing dey pain pass

@ealehn – Going to a party and being forced to listen to Wendy shay’s song for 2 hours

@boi_soak – Standing in the queue to buy food only to be told it’s finished after standing for 40 mins waiting

@HazardJ8 – Sorry ooo my dear , I knew it when you release that song , that something ain’t right … So the broken heart e reach you

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.