PJ Kev reveals legendary Black American millionaire rapper, P Diddy has shown interest in Black Sherif!

Renowned US-based Ghanaian socialite, entrepreneur, philanthropist and jet broker, Kelvin Mensah, aka PJKev has revealed that legendary American rapper, Puff Daddy has expressed interest in working with Black Sherif.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the African-American entrepreneur revealed that Diddy reached out to him asking him to get him linked to the management of Black Sherif for a possible joint project.

He said that he did get his response from Black Sherif’s team but he has no idea as to how the conversation ended between them or the plans they have to make that collaboration possible.

PJKev also revealed that he is no longer interested in the music game and doesn’t want to familiarize himself with anything about music even though he loves music and listens to it every day to stay motivated.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.