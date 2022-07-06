fbpx
Top Stories

PJ Kev reveals legendary Black American millionaire rapper, P Diddy has shown interest in Black Sherif!

Boy is blazing trails!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
PJ Kev reveals legendary Black American millionaire rapper, P Diddy has shown interest in Black Sherif!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Renowned US-based Ghanaian socialite, entrepreneur, philanthropist and jet broker, Kelvin Mensah, aka PJKev has revealed that legendary American rapper, Puff Daddy has expressed interest in working with Black Sherif.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the African-American entrepreneur revealed that Diddy reached out to him asking him to get him linked to the management of Black Sherif for a possible joint project.

He said that he did get his response from Black Sherif’s team but he has no idea as to how the conversation ended between them or the plans they have to make that collaboration possible.

PJKev also revealed that he is no longer interested in the music game and doesn’t want to familiarize himself with anything about music even though he loves music and listens to it every day to stay motivated.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 4 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

Timbaland reacts to Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ visuals; estimated to hit 1m views under 48hrs!

20th May 2022
Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

Video: Kwaku The Traveller by Black Sherif

19th May 2022
Just a snippet & the world pants for more! Visuals for Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' soon on your screens!

Just a snippet & the world pants for more! Visuals for Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ soon on your screens!

12th May 2022
Long Time by Yaw Dyro feat. Black Sherif

Video: Long Time by Yaw Dyro feat. Black Sherif

10th May 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker