Kwame Yesu bags first nomination for 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK

Rapper, Kwame Yesu (Big Ye) has received his first music awards nomination at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.

Kwame Yesu’s street anthem “Anadwo” which features Black Sherif and Kimilist was nominated in the BEST HIPLIFE/HIP HOP- Song of the Year category.

The nomination was announced at the well-attended 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK nominees event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Kwame Yesu last year saw increased publicity when he released his hit single. The song “Anadwo” was featured on Apple Music Best 100 songs of 2021.

Anadwo received over 118k + streams on Apple Music, 127K+ streams on Spotify, 845K+ streams on Boomplay, 1.6 M+ streams on Audiomack and 217K+ on Youtube; with total streams amounting to over 3 Million streams on all streaming platforms.

Ghana Music Awards UK is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that seeks to champion and expand the development of the Ghanaian music industry both home and abroad, into an international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.

The scheme is established to create an open market for collaboration, sales, new music trends, cultural exchanges, marketing opportunities and several benefits to be accessed by Ghanaian musicians in the United Kingdom.

