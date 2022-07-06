I senior Amerado in age, industry & all things, my woman says she’ll divorce me if I respond to his diss songs – Strongman

Strongman has come at Amerado in a subtle way while being interviewed about why he hasn’t responded to the latter’s lyrical diss shots at him.

Rapper Strongman has disclosed that Amerado is his little brother as he reveals why he hasn’t replied to his diss song to him despite how angry he was over it.

Most people are wondering why Strongman isn’t responding to Amerado after he disrespected him in a diss song to him and the rapper has replied to that by saying it’s because he doesn’t want to give him that attention, and opportunity he’s looking for.

According to Strongman, Amerado is his little brother because age-wise he’s older than him, and also he’s been in the industry before him and that makes him (Amerado) his little brother since he’s older than him both in the industry and age-wise.

Strongman then added that his fiance has threatened to leave/move out if he replies to Amerado’s diss song and that’s one of the reasons why he hasn’t replied to him even though he has no intention of doing that as he would have done that a long time.

