This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo – Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

Prince of Ghana’s Gospel, Joe Mettle has turned a new age and taken to his socials to express Gratitude to God for an added year amidst some clean JPEGs.

The sensational gospel act took to his social media to share some lovely photos of himself to commemorate his birth anniversary.

Some of his fans and colleagues in the music industry flooded the comment section with their heartwarming wishes and blessings for the singer as he celebrates another year of God’s grace.

Prior to this, he also posted across his slocials jovailly asking his fans to send him momo on his birthday and not to sing one of his songs to him which has its lyrics spelt just like momo.

He posted, “One more day to my birthday. So grateful to God for the gift of life. This year is momo year and I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu kristo”.

