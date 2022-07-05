fbpx
Top Stories

This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo – Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday

Guess how old he is!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
This year is momo year & I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu Kristo - Joe Mettle jovially posts as he celebrates birthday
Photo Credit: Joe Mettle

Prince of Ghana’s Gospel, Joe Mettle has turned a new age and taken to his socials to express Gratitude to God for an added year amidst some clean JPEGs.

The sensational gospel act took to his social media to share some lovely photos of himself to commemorate his birth anniversary.

Some of his fans and colleagues in the music industry flooded the comment section with their heartwarming wishes and blessings for the singer as he celebrates another year of God’s grace.

Prior to this, he also posted across his slocials jovailly asking his fans to send him momo on his birthday and not to sing one of his songs to him which has its lyrics spelt just like momo.

He posted, “One more day to my birthday. So grateful to God for the gift of life. This year is momo year 😜😜and I’m not talking about mo mo mo Yesu kristo”.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Why Strongman doesn't just beef anyone & his current relationship with Medikal & Amerado!

Why Strongman doesn’t just beef anyone & his current relationship with Medikal & Amerado!

5 days ago
Weather Update! Gyakie set to unleash a sonic storm with My Diary EP on July 22!

Weather Update! Gyakie set to unleash a sonic storm with My Diary EP on July 22!

5 days ago
Patapaa Amisty vexed over funny Photoshop image of himself!

Patapaa Amisty vexed over funny Photoshop image of himself!

5 days ago
KelvynBoy, Camidoh, Tog, Sista Afia, YPee, Jamar & Jay Bahd billed for Afrodam Summer Jam 2022 in Amsterdam!

Kelvyn Boy, Camidoh, Tog, Sista Afia, YPee, Jamar & Jay Bahd billed for Afrodam Summer Jam 2022 in Amsterdam!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker