Seeerious! Amakye Dede opens up on his hotel, pub, secret to his relevance & upcoming hit with Sarkodie

Ghanaian Highlife living legend, Dan Amakye Dede, alias Abrantie Amakye Dede has revealed the secret behind his success and his relevance in the music industry among other things.

Speaking in an interview with the lifestyle and celebrity blogger, Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, the sensational highlife legend only writes evergreen songs, hence all his songs are still relevant no matter the era.

Amakye Dede stated that the reason why most hit songs only trend for a few weeks or months and vanish from the system but with his kind of music, they are still relevant even though he happens to be a veteran in the music scene.

He highlighted on the fact that every era or generation has its own style of music and its preferences. He added that some musicians like the late Nana Kwame Ampadu began the trend even before he emerged into the scene but his relevance has only been as a result of his evergreen music.

The legend also added that he would advise the youngsters and upcoming musicians to try and pen down evergreen songs in order to maintain their relevance in the music industry.

Also, the veteran Ghanaian Highlife crooner, has opened up on some of the upcoming projects he is about to release to thrill Ghanaians since it has been quite a while since he released a song.

Speaking in an interview with the lifestyle & celebrity blogger, Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, Amakye Dede intimated he has recorded a potential hit song with the all-time Ghanaian rap king, Michael Owusu Addo, well known as Sarkodie.

He also revealed that he is currently working on some tracks and he will soon outdoor these hit songs very soon to entertain his fans and prove to Ghanaians that he still wields the power as one of the best singers in Ghana.

“I’m still working on some tracks, I have a song with Sarkodie that I will release anytime from now and I know when they come out they will hit“, he said.

