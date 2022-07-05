KiDi and Kofi Kinaata share dissenting views on the necessity of TikTok in making a hit song!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian artistes, KiDi and Kofi Kinaata have shared dissenting views on the impact of TikTok on making a song go global.

Ghanaian Afrobeat/Afropop singer, Dennis Nana Dwamena, widely known as Kidi has intimated that TikTokers play a very vital role in music promotion in Ghana despite the numerous backlashes against them.

Speaking in an interview with the ace broadcaster, Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo segment, the “Touch It” hitmaker intimated that the impact of TikTokers in the music industry cannot be denied or snubbed.

He explained that music has taken a different turn in recent times and TikTok happens to be an avenue for musicians to project their craft to the world, unlike before when musicians needed to chase DJs and other stakeholders for promotions.

Kidi added that a lot can happen within a year and just as TikTok emerged from nowhere and has impacted so much into music promotions, another platform or avenue can also emerge from nowhere and take over, hence musicians need to make judicious use of the platform to promote their music.

On the other hand, Ghanaian Highlife singer, Martin King Arthur, widely known in showbiz scenes as Kofi Kinaata has urged his colleagues in the music scene to promote their songs organically and avoid Tik Tok to promote their music.

This comment from Kofi Kinaata comes after Tik Toker Asantewaa claims most songs get attention when they (Tik Tokers) promote them on the most used application.

During an interview with Graphic showbiz, the “Thy Grace”, the artist explained that although Tik Tok helps promote songs and make them trend, most artists don’t get the monetary benefit from their hard work.

“Making a hit song is like a fruit. It is not healthy when you force it to ripe. Instead of musicians promoting these songs organically, they turn to ‘short cuts’. They are forced to pay influencers to make their songs trend. And the influencers also do it just for the cash so after a few months when another song is released, they take money to promote it too,” he explained.

Kofi Kinaata disclosed that most Tik Tok influencers abuse the application because most of their content contradicts the music they promote.

He said, “I think TikTok influencers are, however, not helping the purpose of the platform since they promote a song they are paid for. Thus content is not considered often. Setting the agenda for a song to trend rather becomes a priority”.

“I have no issues with my fans performing my songs on TikTok but I won’t pay an influencer to do it and that is why I find it quite interesting when some of my colleagues feel they are way ahead just because their songs are trending on that platform,” he said.

