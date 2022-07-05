Husband of Stephanie Benson takes over her socials to reveal she’s been hospitalized due to a surgical error!

Ace Ghanaian songstress, Stephanie Benson has reportedly been hospitalized in the UK after having surgical complications.

The piece of information was shared by the husband of the singer on her official Twitter page. According to Stephanie Benson’s husband, Jon, the singer has been hospitalized after a surgical error.

The husband of the singer Jonathan tweeted “Hi, This is Jon. Typing a message for Stephanie. “Sorry I haven’t been online. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately, doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in the hospital. Sending you Soo much love.”

Hi, This is Jon. Typing message for Stephanie. “Sorry I haven’t been on line. A routine op turned bad. Unfortunately doctors make surgical errors, we have to live with them so still in hospital. Sending you Soo much love.”🥰 pic.twitter.com/aROlCtTAPi — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 4, 2022

He also stated that singer Stephanie Benson is currently taking medical attention at the hospital and will bounce back soon. Jon tweeted, “From me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon.

Fans have wished the singer well and a speedy recovery. Actress Lydia Forson also wished the singer a speedy recovery. “Sending you love and healing“.

From me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon. — Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 4, 2022

From me Jon, We are taking good care of her she will be back to her usual troublesome self soon.— Stephanie Benson (@StephanieBLive) July 4, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767. #GhanaMusic