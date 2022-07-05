Elikplim links Kpese Boii for new party cracker ‘Give Me Dat‘



Elikplim’s spanking new release ‘Give Me Dat’ is the type of song to get any crowd turnt this Summer, fresh with an assist from rapper, Kpese Boii.

‘Give Me Dat’ comes as a surprise release from the thriving singer courtesy of his record label, Nexx Vibes Entertainment and continues to prove the Ho star was never meant to be a short-lived hitmaker.

Produced by Hairlergbe, the new song’s booming production coupled with Elikplim and Kpese Boii’s delivery strike sparks off one another, smoothly immersing listeners into the song’s energetic atmosphere. But there’s more to love.

At heart, ‘Give Me Dat’ is also super fun. It has the two artists pose as self-proclaimed fuck boys – a stance they back with lyrics which point to lots of suggestive innuendos and a wittiness perfect to loosen up to on weekends.

Simply put, ‘Give Me Dat’ a certified banger and a song you shouldn’t miss out on.

Just like his previous releases from last year; ‘Ewoe’ and ‘Tortor’, ‘Give Me Dat’ is infused with the singer’s home city’s dialect, ayigbe and lots of pidgin to ensure it is well enjoyed by a wider audience. Enjoy!

