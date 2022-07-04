Priceless reaction as Fameye storms Adom FM to surprise ace presenter, Pokua 101 on her birthday

Renowned radio personality Mrs. Wendy Pokua Owusu, aka Pokua 101 got the shock of her life and the best birthday gift ever when Fameye pulled up in her Adom FM studio while live on air.

In many videos and photos sighted on social media, the multifaceted radio presenter at Multimedia (Adom FM) was honoured by some celebrities in the entertainment industry.

On her birthday which happens to be her 9th year with the Multimedia Group (Adom FM), Pokua 101 during her ‘MOKASA (People Dey Talk)’ show was surprised by top Ghanaian singer, Peter Famiyeh Bozah, professionally called Fameye.

Pokua 101 who’s also an ardent fan of the ‘Nothing I Get’ hit-maker acknowledged Fameye’s surprise visit as one of the best birthday gift she has ever received.

In her own words; “I’m grateful to God Almighty, my pastor Rev. Anthony Oware-Appiah of Open Heavens Revival Chapel, Abeiku Santana, Daddy Bosco, CVD of Multimedia Group, My fans, family, co-presenters and everyone who has made this journey successful”.

Pokua’s media journey kicked off at Adom FM in July 2013 with ‘EDIDIE’ with Joy Daddy Bitters on Sunday, she then moved to Hitz FM with ‘BOO FIE’ and now she’s backed with Adom FM with ‘MOKASA (People Dey Talk) co-hosted by Mike 2 on every Sunday at 3-4PM GMT.

Her passion and selfless nature makes people admire her most as her program on Adom FM entertain, educate and inspire listeners. She demonstrates intelligence and high standard of professionalism when presenting and this many people applaud her for.

Most of her guest admires her a lot due to his dynamism during interview session. Pokua 101 has sat with Barima Sidney, Kin Dee, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Reggie Rockstone, Piesie Esther, Andy Dosty, Prophet Kumchacha, Nana Ama McBrown Jack Alolome, Gloria Osei Sarfo, Quophi Okyeame, Kwesi Ernest, just to mention a few.

The mother of 3 who happens to be a degree holder is married to Chief Inspector Bismarck Kofi Owusu who will also celebrates his birth on July, 3. Pokua’s sense of fashion stands out as she’s always seen in nice fabrics and outfits on her programs.

