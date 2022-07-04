fbpx
King Promise shutsdown Rotterdam’s Oh My! & Portugal’s AfroNation; pulls out Camidoh & Mayorkun to perform Sugarcane Rmx

Photo Credit: King Promise/Twitter

King Promise just had a thrilling back-to-back weekend of performing to thousands of teeming fans at Oh My! Festival in Netherland’s Rotterdam & AfroNation in Portugal.

He shared stages with some of the world’s biggest names in music such as Lil Durk, Lil Baby, WizKid, Burnaboy, Omah Lay, you name it!

Ghana’s 5-star boy did the country proud as the fans sang word for word some of his hits performed including Commando, Slow Down, Ginger, among others.

An iconic moment at AfroNation was when he brought out Camidoh and Mayorkun to do Sugarcane Remix – one of Afrobeats’ currently trending hits of which he was featured on, and the crowd loved every bit of it.

He is still out and about preparing for the next international performance and will soon serve us with a new project following his smash hit single Chop Life feat. Patoranking.

