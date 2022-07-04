Joyce Blessing drops red wine for a red dress on GMAUK stage; watch her reaction after Brother Sammy teases her!

Embattled Gospel artiste, Joyce Blessing has bounced back with an energetic performance at the just ended 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK Launch & Nominees Announcement & has been seen reacting to a tease in a video with fellow Gospel act, Brother Sammy.

The reaction of Joyce Blessing while Brother Sammy teases her over her drunken video that went viral shows she’s not happy with how the video spread like fire.

We recall a video of Joyce Blessing drunk with alcohol confessing her love to someone who was presumed to be her husband (though he has denied the fact the video was for him) went viral and it got her criticized a lot especially over the fact that she’s a gospel musician and a role model to many.

Though the video seems to have died off social media but not in the memory of many including Brother Sammy (the nation’s worshipper) who took the opportunity he had with Joyce Blessing in a video sighted online to tease her.

Brother Sammy was reciting the exact words of Joyce Blessing in the drunken video and her reaction to that asking him to stop shows that she isn’t happy with how things turned out and the fact that a colleague is trying to take advantage of that by teasing her.

Everyone knows Brother Sammy teases a lot but then he should have realized that something like this that brought shame to Joyce Blessing isn’t something he should be joking with not to talk of teasing her in her presence.

