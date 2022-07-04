Fancy Gadam’s brother lands in police custody after assaulting Radio Tamale Journalist who recorded a diss song to his family!

The pride of the North, Mujahid Ahmed Bello aka Fancy Gadam, has been muddied by the arrest of his brother after assaulting a journalist.

According to reports, the police invaded the house of the artist to arrest his brother after reports were made that he assaulted a media person.

According to reports from the radio station, a Northern-based radio presenter Halik Musah well known in the media as Mr. Tell was reportedly attacked and beaten to a pulp in Tamale.

It was also reported that the attack launched on the journalist was done by the brother of the Ghanaian musician Fancy Gadam identified as Mansib Bello.

The video of the attack has gone viral and has gotten a lot of people talking as the journalist was seen trying to protect himself from sustaining injuries.

The journalist is said to have been attacked by the brother of the artist after he composed and released a song hauling insults and using abusive words on the artist and his entire family members.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.