N.ana YS & Parko West face-off with a collaborative ‘RealEati’ EP

Hot off of their previous EP, the two Ghanaian rappers N.ana YS & Parko West have graced fans and avid listeners with their sophomore project titled, ‘RealEati‘ EP.

The 4-track EP reflects the superstar’s growth in both talent and status.

Following the release of their collaborative Extended play, the two artists have been on their toes, driving their energetic venom and powerful punchline in lyrics. The rapper seems to have perfected his recipe for an excellent track.

The beautifully curated 4-track EP tells a story of growth, introspectiveness, love, and life. Production credits and praises are given to Syn Dubleh on the project, adding to the innovative.

N.ana YS & Parko West’s newest release shows that the Ghanaian rapper has an abundant set of skills and talents he’s ready to share with the world. And we’re excited for what’s to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.