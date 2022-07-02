fbpx
Top Stories

N.ana YS & Parko West face-off with a collaborative ‘RealEati’ EP

The 4-track EP reflects the superstar’s growth in both talent and status.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
N.ana YS & Parko West face-off with a collaborative ‘RealEati’ EP
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Hot off of their previous EP, the two Ghanaian rappers N.ana YS & Parko West have graced fans and avid listeners with their sophomore project titled, ‘RealEati‘ EP.

The 4-track EP reflects the superstar’s growth in both talent and status.

Following the release of their collaborative Extended play, the two artists have been on their toes, driving their energetic venom and powerful punchline in lyrics. The rapper seems to have perfected his recipe for an excellent track.

The beautifully curated 4-track EP tells a story of growth, introspectiveness, love, and life. Production credits and praises are given to Syn Dubleh on the project, adding to the innovative.

N.ana YS & Parko West’s newest release shows that the Ghanaian rapper has an abundant set of skills and talents he’s ready to share with the world. And we’re excited for what’s to come.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Naana Blu & Teephlow issue press statement to their Exes with new single; You Go Miss Me

Naana Blu & Teephlow issue press statement to their Exes with new single; You Go Miss Me

4 days ago
Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy's Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!

Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy’s Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!

4 days ago
From overcoming masturbation, womanizing, weed, drugs, alcohol to engaging in Juju, MOGmusic bares it all!

From overcoming masturbation, womanizing, weed, drugs, alcohol to engaging in Juju, MOGmusic bares it all!

5 days ago
Oh My! King Promise rocks Rotterdam Festival with epic performance

Oh My! King Promise rocks Rotterdam Festival with epic performance

5 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker