WOW! Get blown away with Kurl Songx’ rebound on latest Mr Drew assisted banger this Friday!

Photo Credit: Kurl Songx

Ghana’s one-time vocal lover boy, Kurl Songx is here to reclaim the title with yet another thumping banger dubbed, Wow.

Trust me, you’ll fall in love with every piece of this masterpiece as Mr Drew compliments this tune with his silky smooth tenor vocals.

The signature strings of the lead guitar couple with banging bass lines make this tune a proper Afrobeats flavour that would be relished over the years.

He seems to have settled his initial beef with his ex label mate and teamed up with him so insert one for the ladies which is sure to add some spark to your date night, relationships and overall love life.

If you fell in love with Jennifer Lomotey, then brace up for this one! Soak it in for yourselves till you exclaim, WOW!!!

