LIVE: List of Nominees – Ghana Music Awards UK 2022

The list of nominees for the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK have been announced at a well-attended event held at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Fans of artists and music lovers have from now till October, when the main event will be held, to vote for who they think deserves to win in each category.

Below are the categories and their respective nominees:

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

4.HIP HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP SONG OF THE YEAR

AFROBEATS/AFROPOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

UNCOVERED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

9. GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

10.HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

BEST VIDEO OF THE YEAR

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

HIPLIFE/HIP HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

BEST RAPPER

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

FEMALE VOCALIST

UK BASED BEST DJ OF THE YEAR

UK BASED UNCOVERED

UK BASED AFROBEATS/AFRO POP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

UK BASED AFROBEATS/AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

UK BASED ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

UK BASED BEST MAINSTREAM ACT OF THE YEAR

UK BASED GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

UK BASED WORSHIP SONG OF THE YEAR

UK BASED GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

UK BASED HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

UK BASED BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

BEST GHANAIAN EUROPEAN ARTISTE

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

GHANAIAN TRADITIONAL/CULTURAL ACT

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE YEAR

MOST DOMINANT FANBASE OF THE YEAR

