Why Strongman doesn’t just beef anyone & his current relationship with Medikal & Amerado!

Eclectic rapper, Osei Kwaku Vincent, whom you know to be Strongman Burner has revealed his hesitation to reply to shots thrown at him & commented on Amerado & Medikal.

Speaking with NY DJ on Y102.5 FM, Strongman revealed that he has had a number of rappers in the music scene recording diss songs just to get at him but he mostly holds back his sentiments for reasons better known to him.

He stated that his team mostly advises him not to respond to some of the shots thrown at him because they have better things to focus on than to give attention to rappers who are not worth his time and attention.

The former SarkCess Music signee stated he is very quick-tempered but he is mostly advised by his manager not to retaliate to tantrums targeted at him.

Also, the Ghanaian rapper, has reacted to rumors circulating on social media that he has a pending beef with Amerado Burner.

Speaking in an interview with NY DJ on Y102.5 FM, Strongman revealed that Amerado has been making attempts to engage in beef with him given the fact that he has been throwing shots at him in some of his songs in recent times.

Strongman revealed that he prefers not to give him the attention he seeks because as far as he is concerned, Amerado only aims at riding on his fame for hype and nothing else.

He stated that he has heard a couple of songs from the rapper where he threw shots at him and Sarkodie but he doesn’t see the relevance of him retaliating or responding to his shots.

He added that beefs are meant to serve only two purposes and that is to give hype or bring money, hence he only responds to tantrums thrown at him when he deems his opponent worthy to be engaged in the beef.

Furthermore, the sensational Ghanaian rapper, has opened up on the state of his current relationship with his colleague, Medikal following their previous banter.

It would be recalled that the two rappers were engaged in a fierce lyrical banter with both stars recording diss songs and throwing shots at each other’s camp. Most fans after analyzing both diss songs awarded Strongman Burner as the winner even though a few fans objected to this claim.

Well, it will presume that the two rap artists will continue to be at loggerheads for as long as their careers will last because they wouldn’t want to be friends after their lyrical beef.

In an interview with NJ DJ on Yfm, Strongman intimated that he is no longer at loggerheads with Medikal after their fierce lyrical beef.

He said that Medikal has been tweeting his songs on his platforms and also reaches out to him whenever he comes to Kumasi. He added that beefs are supposed to last for the moment but afterward, he has no issues with anyone.

