Weather Update! Gyakie set to unleash a sonic storm with My Diary EP on July 22!

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Photo Credit: FLIP

Ghana’s only songbird, Jackline Acheampong, widely known as Gyakie has given the world a heads up to her upcoming ‘My Diary’ EP.

The 2022 3Music Awards ‘Woman of the Year’ and the Flip The Music superstar has taken to her official social media page to announce the completion of her second studio Extended Play.

Gyakie disclosed this in a post via her verified Twitter page. According to her, the upcoming project is tagged; ‘My Diary’. The EP when released will follow her first EP, “Seed” which houses her hit single, ‘Forever’.

The five tracked EP, ‘Seed’ which was released on Friday, August 7, 2022 has amassed over 12 million views on streaming platform, Boomplay. The forthcoming body of work, ‘My Diary’ happens is a six tracked EP and would be released on Friday, July 22, 2022.

‘My Diary’ EP houses ‘Something’, a tune which was released on Friday, June 10, 2022. Gyakie has also hinted of serving his listeners with a single labeled; ‘For My Baby’ on Friday, 1st July, 2022 before the sophomore EP drops.

Gyakie has signed an international record deal with Sony Music entertainment, RCA Records UK and Sony Music Africa. In March 2022, Gyakie was adjudged the Woman of the Year for the 3Music Awards 2022 during the 3Music Women’s brunch.

