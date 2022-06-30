Patapaa Amisty vexed over funny Photoshop image of himself!

Comic crooner and rapper, Justice Amoah, widely known as Patapaa Amisty has reacted anger to a photoshopped image of himself that was sent to his manager.

In the video, the “One Corner” crooner lamented that he was sent a photo of himself looking very wretched and ugly by a social media fan.

When he inquired who edited the photo, he was informed that the sender’s uncle carefully took his time to edit the musician’s photo just to make him look ugly, probably to drag him on social media.

The controversial singer did not hesitate to lambast the young lady and the said uncle for intentionally plotting to drag him on social media using his weird photo.

He used some unprintable words against the two for poking his nest for no reason.

