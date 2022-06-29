MzVee hosts star-studded 10Thirty Concert; claims her parents thought artistes always did drugs & prostitution

Ace songstress, MzVee has held a star studded 10Thirty Concert to mark the release of her latest album, a decade in the industry, her 30th birthday & has revealed her parent’s initial misconception about being an artiste.

During an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo segment, MzVee stated that her parents’ bitter sentiments about musicians were due to the fact that they presumed most musicians are into drugs and prostitution given the nature of their job.

“My parents thought that when you start singing that means you will do drugs and for the lack of a better word you will become a prostitute. They didn’t hear anything good about it so they didn’t want their daughter to be a part of it”, she said.

However, she managed to diminish those perceptions from the minds of her parents after she portrayed good mannerisms and composure despite being part of the entertainment circles.

Also, the Ghanaian afropop, dancehall and R&B artiste, has marked her 10th anniversary in the music industry, with a concert dubbed: ‘10Thirty.’

The artiste also released an album titled: ‘10Thirty’ to mark a decade in the industry. The concert also marked the artiste’s 30th birthday.

It was attended by many artistes including: Cina Soul, Edem, D-Black, Becca, Eno Barony and Stonebwoy among others.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.