Naana Blu & Teephlow issue press statement to their Exes with new single; You Go Miss Me

Photo Credit: Quophimens Musiq

Naana Blu & TeePhlow have just released a piece of new music “You Go Miss Me” that people are calling a press statement to their Exes across all the usual streaming platforms.

The single “You Go Miss Me” tells the story of a heartbroken partner seeking revenge on her ex-lover.

The song showcases Naana Blu, the Ghanaian french-speaking singer/songwriter and TikTok content creator’s unique sound, unconventional musical styles, and introspective songwriting while the now USA-based Ghana’s top lyricist, Teephlow, spills his guts.

The ethereal track sees the Nam Pa singer, Naana Blu, who was recently on Voice Of America (VOA) Afrique News, standing up to a toxic ex-lover, and pushing back against their cheating, gaslighting. and lying ways.

Her silky smooth vocals compliments the lush synth keys, infectious afrobeat drum patterns, and a glorious guitar arrangement by her label mate, Kyei Rocks that perfectly punctuates the track.

When asked what inspired her to write “You Go Miss Me,” Naana Blu said that:

“The song is me sharing the feeling one expresses when dumped by a loved one. In fact, it is a warning to my EX. (lol)”

‘You Go Miss Me’ is a glorious genre-bending Afrobeat and Highlife offering that’s driven by Naana Blu’s enchanting voice, layered harmonies, and vivid storytelling lyrics which her fans will resonate with.

Multi-award-winning rapper Teephlow comes to the party with a message for his Ex on the track “You Go Miss Me”, out now on all the usual streaming platforms.

