Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy’s Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!

Grammy’s Recording Academy has its sights on the women in the Afrobeats/Afropop space such as budding Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie.

We’re looking to tell the stories of the women behind the songs we’ve all grown to love.

Kicking off that effort, we have Ghana’s star singer Gyakie. She’s toured several countries, has a smash hit with Nigerian Afropop star Omah Lay—Forever (Remix)—and has just released a new record called ‘Something’.

Watch the full interview of Gyakie’s interview.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.