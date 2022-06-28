fbpx
Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy’s Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!

Gentle strides! hopefully a Grammy nomination underway?

Gyakie interviewed by GRAMMY Recording Academy's Herbal Tea & White Sofa series!
Photo Credit: Gyakie /Google Images

Grammy’s Recording Academy has its sights on the women in the Afrobeats/Afropop space such as budding Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie.

We’re looking to tell the stories of the women behind the songs we’ve all grown to love.

Kicking off that effort, we have Ghana’s star singer Gyakie. She’s toured several countries, has a smash hit with Nigerian Afropop star Omah Lay—Forever (Remix)—and has just released a new record called ‘Something’.

Watch the full interview of Gyakie’s interview.

