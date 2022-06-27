Oh My! King Promise rocks Rotterdam Festival with epic performance

Gregory Bortey Newman aka King Promise thrilled fans at the just ended ‘Oh My! Festival in Rotterdam over the weekend and it was epic.

King Promise is a multifaceted Ghanaian musician with a unique approach to making music. He’s signed to Legacy Life Entertainment and known for several songs like ‘CCTV’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Tokyo’ among others.

The Afrobeats singing sensation, songwriter, entertainer and performing artiste performed at the Oh My! Music Festival 2022 which took place at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherland.

King Promise a.k.a 5 Star delivered an energetic and electrifying performance with fans singing every song he dropped word for word. The 2022 ‘Oh My!’ Music Festival took place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

‘Oh My! Music Festival’ is an urban music festival. The largest of its kind in Europe that attracts people from all over the world to celebrate music. Below is a snippet of King Promise’s performance.

