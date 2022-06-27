fbpx
Top Stories

Oh My! King Promise rocks Rotterdam Festival with epic performance

The sang his songs word for word!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Oh My! King Promise rocks Rotterdam Festival with epic performance
Photo Credit: King Promise

Gregory Bortey Newman aka King Promise thrilled fans at the just ended ‘Oh My! Festival in Rotterdam over the weekend and it was epic.

King Promise is a multifaceted Ghanaian musician with a unique approach to making music. He’s signed to Legacy Life Entertainment and known for several songs like ‘CCTV’, ‘Selfish’, ‘Tokyo’ among others.

@ghanamusic

#kingpromise live on stage at #rotterdam #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #fyy

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

The Afrobeats singing sensation, songwriter, entertainer and performing artiste performed at the Oh My! Music Festival 2022 which took place at the Feyenoord Stadium in Rotterdam, Netherland.

@ghanamusic

The Ghana boys arw doing us proud!!! #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #fyy #kingpromise

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

King Promise a.k.a 5 Star delivered an energetic and electrifying performance with fans singing every song he dropped word for word. The 2022 ‘Oh My!’ Music Festival took place on Saturday June 25 and Sunday, June 26.

@ghanamusic

…want to be your #commando #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #fyy #kingpromise

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

‘Oh My! Music Festival’ is an urban music festival. The largest of its kind in Europe that attracts people from all over the world to celebrate music. Below is a snippet of King Promise’s performance.

@ghanamusic

#kingpromise shutsdown #ohmyfestival in #rotterdam over #theweekend #ghanatiktok🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 #fyy #Ghanamusic

♬ original sound – Ghana Music

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Ready for what's coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!

Ready for what’s coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!

5 days ago
Naira Marley shows interest in signing Lasmid after going viral & peaking at #2 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana with 'Friday Night'!

Naira Marley shows interest in signing Lasmid after going viral & peaking at #2 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana with ‘Friday Night’!

6 days ago
I don’t like singing Ga songs, it takes me to a whole different realm; I'm still an up & coming artiste – Joe Mettle

I don’t like singing Ga songs, it takes me to a whole different realm; I’m still an up & coming artiste – Joe Mettle

6 days ago
Shatta Wale drops first feature and track title for his highly-anticipated 'Gift of God' album!

Shatta Wale drops first feature and track title for his highly-anticipated ‘Gift of God’ album!

6 days ago

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker