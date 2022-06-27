fbpx
Feli Nuna joins MzVee to launch 10 Thirty Album

Feli Nuna joins MzVee to launch 10 Thirty Album
Off Da Ground artist Feli Nuna, on Sunday 19th June, was at MzVee’s event to give support to her fellow artist.

The talented singer, who is a trending topic in Ghana, showed love to her fellow female musician as she went to support to MzVee during her album launch.

The “Towel” singer was spotted wearing a green singlet-like top with champagne leather-like joggers and heels.

Feli Nuna Is currently promoting her song “Towel,” which has received over 100,000 views since its May 11, 2022 release.

MzVee’s event, on the other hand, was about the release of her recently released 10Thirty album, which took place in Osu.

