MzVee points fans to the Kofi Kinaata feature on her ‘1030’ album as her favourite!

MzVee has revealed her favorite track on her latest album dubbed, 1030 – which stands for 10 years in the industry and 30th birthday.

The award-winning musician released the album on June 24 and she released it to mark her 30th birthday as well as her 10th anniversary in the music industry.

She made this revelation in a recent interview on the popular Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM, and in her submission, she said;

“The album means ten years in the industry at the age of 30. It wasn’t easy getting Kwesi Arthur on the album. But he is so talented, you barb?

The entire album but ‘Coming Home’ was produced by KizzyBeat. “Pull Up” featuring Stonebwoy was written and produced by KizzyBeat.

“Winner” featuring Kofi Kinaata is my personal favorite on the album.”

In other news, MzVee has come out to disclose the feeling she had when she was cutting her hair.

During the just-ended music award event, MzVee was spotted on the stage with her new look. A lot of people were amazed at the new look of Mzvee as many could not believe she cut her long natural hair.

She wrote, “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life.” Coco Chanel wisely uttered this quote, as she knew the power of a good haircut.

That power she referred to is the confidence and sharpness of a new look and feel. It has become synonymous with new beginnings and the transformative power of change!

“Cutting my hair was such an amazing and scary experience at the same time! I am so ready for this next chapter of my life!! Celebrating 10 YEARS in the Ghanaian music industry and turning #30years in a few weeks!! #1030Album loading!!! I’m so excited”

