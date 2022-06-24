When the hard guy melts for Habiba! Strongman & Mr Drew out with; Sing Your Name

It’s the song of the season and you won’t regret feeding your eyes and ears with such bolstered visuals to an incredibly awesome song by Strongman branded as; Sing Your Name.

Just as the title goes, your hardcore punchy rapper melts down into the puddle of love on this tune with easy going yet arousing bars and hooks throughout the tune.

He hires the services of none other than Ghana’s silky smooth singer cum dancer extraordinaire, Mr Drew for a lovey dovey icing on the already munchy cake to make up the perfect sonic snack.

Strongman reminisces of the times when he was wooing his girlfriend and highlights the sculptured features of the said lady as Mr Drew balances the scale with his catchy chorus;

Ohhh ohhhh Abiba, Wod) yi de m’ayada ….Girl I want to sing your name, La la laa la la laa

Production credits roll out to Mix Master Garzy for the spanking Afrobeat tune hinged on crisp vocals and amplified bass lines that ascertain a solid mid-tempo groove, fit for your party time or that cozy moment.

Stream/watch Sing Your Name across all music streaming platforms here and get interactive via his socials.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.