Feli Nuna celebrates 100,000views on Towel video

Off Da Ground artist, Feli Nuna has clocked 100,000 views on YouTube with her music video for her talked-about song; Towel.

Since its release, the song has become a trending topic in Ghana, with people doing their best version of replicating her custom in dance videos.

The video featured well-known celebrities such as Efya, Jackie is everywhere, Nadia, Shatta Michy, Christable Ekeh, and others.

Feli Nuna’s towel song is all about taking care of one’s self. Self-care is defined as an individual’s, family’s, or community’s ability to promote health, prevent disease, and maintain health by eating well and engaging in stress-relieving activities.

