Amerado goes after naysayers in ‘Back To Sender’

Rapper Amerado is out with a new song titled Back To Sender to nullify all negative comments from haters.

This is not the first time “Ghana’s Best Rapper” as he is mostly called is seen singing; he did the same with Box of Memories and Sing Along, both on his Patience EP.

Netizens have already shared their interest in the new release when Amerado posted a video of himself and media mogul, Delay, jamming to the song on his social media pages.

See post here: https://fb.watch/dOG-QRmB7o/

The rapper has also in recent times hinted at his preparation to release his debut album this year.

We acknowledge ItzJoe Beatz for producing this song.

Listen to Back To Sender here: https://yve.fanlink.to/b2s

