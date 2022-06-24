fbpx
Amerado goes after naysayers in ‘Back To Sender’

Counsellor by Amerado
Counsellor by Amerado

Rapper Amerado is out with a new song titled Back To Sender to nullify all negative comments from haters.

This is not the first time “Ghana’s Best Rapper” as he is mostly called is seen singing; he did the same with Box of Memories and Sing Along, both on his Patience EP.

Netizens have already shared their interest in the new release when Amerado posted a video of himself and media mogul, Delay, jamming to the song on his social media pages.

See post here: https://fb.watch/dOG-QRmB7o/

The rapper has also in recent times hinted at his preparation to release his debut album this year.

We acknowledge ItzJoe Beatz for producing this song.

Listen to Back To Sender here: https://yve.fanlink.to/b2s

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

