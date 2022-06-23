Samini now GIMPA SRC President-elect; shoots down election rigging allegations!

Ace Ghanaian reggae/dancehall hitmaker, Emmanuel Andrew Samini, aka Samini following his GIMPA SRC win has debunked reports of rigging elections to become the president.

In the midst of numerous rumors circulating on social media about a possible rig prior to the SRC elections in the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, Samini revealed that he would not be involved in any activity that aims are rigging the elections in his favor.

Speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Joy Entertainment on Wednesday 22nd June 2022, the SRC president-elect of GIMPA stated that being part of the student’s politics was just a learning process, hence he is not amazed by the false speculations being made about him.

Thank you everyone. We couldn’t have made it here without you guys. Work time now. #akyesaaaaaaaaa 🙏🏾✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/3gbiXCRyaW — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 23, 2022

He stated that he understands that this is politics, hence the opponent will say anything that would tarnish his image or get at him to depreciate his reputation.

“I didn’t know student politics ran this deep, till I accepted to run, but I realize that it’s all politics so when your opponent finds anything that can distract you, they’ll use it because it’s a weapon”, he said.

The High Grade Family boss also added that he has a 20-year legacy to protect, hence he would not stoop so low as to engage in any malpractices in the elections.

Meanwhile, Samini has now been elected as the current SRC President of the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

