Ebeye Yie! Oheneba taps Kweku Darlington for a motivational tune￼

Ebeye Yie! Oheneba taps Kweku Darlington for a motivational tune
Photo Credit: Oheneba

Known for being the voice of the streets, Oheneba once again comes through with a mind blowing street anthem dubbed “Ebeye Yie”.

It features the youth’s favourite rapper/singer Kweku Darlington and produced by KhendiBeatz.

This song preaches motivation and inspires the youth to be go-getters.

