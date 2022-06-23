Ebeye Yie! Oheneba taps Kweku Darlington for a motivational tune￼

Known for being the voice of the streets, Oheneba once again comes through with a mind blowing street anthem dubbed “Ebeye Yie”.

It features the youth’s favourite rapper/singer Kweku Darlington and produced by KhendiBeatz.

This song preaches motivation and inspires the youth to be go-getters.

