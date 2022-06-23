Asantewaa gets defended by Shatta Wale against all odds; reveals charges for music promotions!

TikTok star, Asantewaa has revealed her charges for music promotion and has earned the defence of Shatta Wale following the backlash that accompanied her recent statements.

In a viral video, the TikTok influencer, Asantewaa stated that they on TikTok are the influencers of new tracks that are been released by artists. According to her, they play a vital role in making sure that the new music gets to go viral hence they are the brain behind all the viral songs.

She continued that, without their presence, no music video goes viral as they also have the numbers that influence the songs.

This didn’t settle down with Twitter users as they begin to attack Asantewaa (Tiktok Influencer) over her comment on the role they play in making sure some music goes viral.

Shatta Wale In a response to the attack has stated that it’s indeed the truth whereby Tiktok influencer has a role t play in promoting a new song

In a statement, he said,

Furthermore, the Ghanaian TikTok star, Martina Dwamena, affectionately known on social media as Asantewaa has opened up about the amount of money she charges per post for the promotion of songs on the video-sharing platform, TikTok.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo segment, the sensational social media performer stated that she names her prices based on the content of the song.

Asantewaa’s manager who was also in the studio intimated that the lyricism and kind of music genre will inform them about the kind of content they need to create and the fee they need to charge for the post.

Cassious, Asantewaa’s manager stated that they mostly charge about GHc3,000 per post on their platform when they are being contracted by musicians for their song promotions.

Asantewaa on the other hand added that some of these music promotions are being done for free even when the musician approaches them for the deal.

