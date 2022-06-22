I won my first BET because my fans were aggressive – Sarkodie

Michael Owusu Addo aka Sarkodie has opened up about his relationship with Shatta Wale & revealed what led to his first ever BET Award via a Podcast “Chill with MACG”, in South Africa.

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale have clashed several times and have created the impression that they are enemies. Shatta Wale has beefed Sarkodie in his songs and in his live videos several times in the past.

Rapper Sarkodie disclosed in a chat on a Podcast “Chill with MACG”, in South Africa, he disclosed that he has lost count on the number of times Shatta Wale has attacked him verbally.

“I have even lost count because my brother Shatta Wale is crazy. He just wakes up and something will happen. I have lost count on what exactly happened, he has done a lot,” the rapper disclosed.

Sarkodie disclosed that after Shatta Wael rebranded and came back after 10 years, he brought people’s attention to the music industry through his controversial brand. He however explained saying he has no idea why the dancehall artist keeps attacking him.

“That is somebody that brought energy into our industry as much as we were mad. He insults me for no reason, we will be on the phone today, and tomorrow he is up on the radio saying ‘F’ Sark. Sometimes, you don’t understand it but I think for a moment he brought energy and attention to the industry,” Sarkodie added.

I won my first BET Award because my fans were aggressive – @sarkodie.



Video: @podcastwithmacg. pic.twitter.com/NkUOTsIIOZ — Hitz 103.9 FM (@Hitz1039FM) June 22, 2022

Furthermore, Africa’s most awarded rapper has revealed how he was able to win his first BET Award.

The renowned musician made this in a recent submission when he appeared on ‘Podcast and Chill with MACG’ in South Africa.

According to him, his fans pushed him to win the award because they were very aggressive with him adding that he was told by the BET that truly his fans were aggressive.

