Ready for what’s coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!

Strong Empire’s Emperor, Strongman, does one for the ladies in this new tune dubbed, Sing Your Name which drops this Friday 24th June.

He features none other than the ladies man, born performer and a silky crooner with an energetic dance flair, Mr Drew, who did sonic justice to the love song.

Here we go 😊

Audio ➕ Video for #SingYourName is ready now

3days to go

Preorder

👇👇👇👇https://t.co/x9ZXxel7DC pic.twitter.com/7jN62ngU7R — #SingYourName (@StrongmanBurner) June 21, 2022

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, you know you can’t go wrong with banging afrobeat swing laced with Strongman’s rap prowess. Get jiggly with this tune now!

It will be available across all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Pre-save @StrongmanBurner’s Sing Your Name, out on 24th June 2022, to your device via https://t.co/q9pFASnp4Q pic.twitter.com/Wj3jCqoGxH — MiPROMO Media (@MiPROMOGH) June 21, 2022

