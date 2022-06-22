fbpx
Clear out your ear wax and shine your eyes for this new audiovisual!

Ready for what's coming this Friday? Strongman & Mr Drew team up for; Sing Your Name!
Photo Credit: Strongman

Strong Empire’s Emperor, Strongman, does one for the ladies in this new tune dubbed, Sing Your Name which drops this Friday 24th June.

He features none other than the ladies man, born performer and a silky crooner with an energetic dance flair, Mr Drew, who did sonic justice to the love song.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, you know you can’t go wrong with banging afrobeat swing laced with Strongman’s rap prowess. Get jiggly with this tune now!

It will be available across all digital streaming platforms globally here.

