Exactly a year after breaking the internet with 'Same Earth Different Worlds' album, Omar Sterling drops tracklist of next EP!
Photo Credit: R2Bees

One half of R2Bees – the ace music group, Faisal Hakeem, aka Omar Sterling is out with the tracklist for his next EP exactly a year after his viral album, Same Earth Different Worlds.

The multiple award winning rap artiste, songwriter entertainer and performing artiste has taken to his official social media page to announce that, his next project is ready and would be published soon.

The 3 tracked studio project when released will be a follow up to his 20 tracked studio album tagged; ‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ which was released exactly a year ago, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.

‘Same Earth Different Worlds’ album has gathered over 2 million streams on Boomplay. Well, Omar Sterling has taken to his verified Instagram page to share a flyer of his next project which would be released on Friday, June 24, 2022.

The project houses, ‘First In Class’, ‘Abedi Pele Flow’ and ‘Don’t Waste My Time’. “New raps this Friday. Same Earth Different Worlds a year ago today”, Omar Sterling captioned his post on Instagram.

