Shatta Wale drops first feature and track title for his highly-anticipated ‘Gift of God’ album!

After much coercion, agitation and anticipation, Shatta Wale has decided to now drop the tracklist for ‘Gift of God’ album one-by-one on his YouTube channel.

Top Ghanaian dancehall act and entertainer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, better known by his stage name, Shatta Wale is set to unlock his fifth studio album.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, the multiple award winning musician and performing artiste announced that track-list for his forthcoming studio album, ‘Gift Of God’ would be released on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Prior to the release of the track-list, Shatta Wale in a Facebook post on Thursday, June 18 disclosed that, until he gets 1 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, he will not release the track-list.

Shatta Wale on Friday surprisingly dropped the first artists featured on the album. Per the first track-list, renowned Nigerian act, Naira Marley assisted the SM boss on a record named; “Papi” produced by Beatz Vampire.

As fans and music lovers await the full track-list, the ‘Hajia Bintu’ hit-maker has has today, Monday June 20, 2022 made a special announcement on Facebook.

The SM boss in a post pleaded with fans and music lovers to be patient with him as he’s preparing a masterpiece for them.

“Am cooking something good for y’all in here .. Be Patient #GOGALBUM #G.A.T”, he posted. See screenshot below.

