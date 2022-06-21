I don’t like singing Ga songs, it takes me to a whole different realm; I’m still an up & coming artiste – Joe Mettle

Ghana Gospel’s current biggest global export and multiple award-winning act, Joe Mettle has made interesting revelations ahead of his Kadosh concert on 26th June.

One-time overall Artiste of the year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, Joe Mettle has revealed that he dislikes singing in his native language, Ga even though he is very fluent in the language and sings better in Ga.

Speaking with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM’s Ekwansodwodwo segment, Joe Mettle stated that he is very fluent in Ga songs than any other language but he prefers not to sing in his native language.

He explained that his native language has a way of connecting him deep to his route as a Ga and singing in the language takes him to a whole different realm where he doesn’t feel his ministration anymore.

“Ga has a way it connects you to the depth of your route, like all the way down so sometimes I always say I don’t like singing Ga songs because sometimes I feel it takes me to a whole different realm as if I’m not there anymore”, he said.

He further mentioned that the language connects him very deeply to his route and since he was born a Ga, he speaks the language without even thinking about it.

However, Joe Mettle revealed that he mostly writes his Twi songs himself and it works perfectly for him when he flows in the Twi dialect.

Multiple award-winning gospel musician Joseph Oscar Nii Armah Mettle popularly called Joe Mettle has said he’s still an up and coming artiste.

The ‘Ye Obua Mi (My Help)’ hit maker was speaking in an interview with OB Nartey on the No 1FM 105.3 mid-morning show.

Touching on the subject of mentoring emerging acts in the gospel music fraternity, the gospel artiste said: “We’ve already started. There are few people. I started with some of the people around me.

Already some of the people have reached but then in addition to that, we are trusting God that over the years we’ll be able to open up a few avenues that it won’t be just singing but being able to share because I believe that I’m still coming up. I’m serious. I’m still up and coming.”

He continued that: “See, there’s a whole world out there to reach and so there’s still a lot to do and so when I say up and coming, I mean that I’ve not really gotten anywhere yet in my career. I haven’t yet reached where God wants me to.

“At the same time over the few years I believe that there’s a lot that I’ve been able to learn walking with God and doing what he’s called me to do.

So there’s a few that I have under my sleeves that I can share and so I believe that in the few months or so to come we might open up a few seminars and a few things. So let’s see what happens, as God lives and wills.”

On the issue of domestic support from his home country Ghana, the singer noted: “Oh yeah. Ghanaians push my music most of the time.”

Joe Mettle is currently travelling the length and breadth of Ghana with his Kadosh Tour and hinted visiting Tamale, Northern Region, in December with his ‘Love Gift’ event.

