The 6 major policies Samini intends to implement for GIMPA students if voted as next SRC President!

Just a rehearsal for a national political appointment in the near future?

6 hours ago
The 6 major policies Samini intends to implement for GIMPA students if voted as next SRC President!
Photo Credit: Samini /Twitter

Samini seems to have put his artiste side on hold as he has come out with policies and flyers in a bid to vye for Students’ Representative Council (SRC) president at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In a Twitter post, the legendary Dancehall artiste published the main and supplementary initiatives he intends to implement should he be given the nod by students.

For his main policies, Samini said he would do the following;

  1. Establish the Onuapa SRC emergency trust fund through crowdfunding and partnership with corporations to support needy students with the payment of fees, businesses and other worthy emergency courses.
  2. Create an SRC help desk to assist students with the registration of courses, NSS registration, student loan registration and internship support program.
  3. Reviving the student shuttle service to lessen the transportation burdens back and forth GIMPA campus by acquiring a bus and through a partnership with other transport companies.
  4. Updating the SRC mobile application with student-friendly features.
  5. Renovation of the school’s sports facilities.
  6. Setting up business incubation avenues for students.

For his supplementary policies, Samini said he would;

  1. Provide student-friendly data sim card for all students.
  2. Facilitate affordable hostels with good proximity for students.
  3. Less cumbersome passport and driving license acquisition for students.
  4. Facilitating affordable student foreign exchange programmes.

The GIMPA SRC elections are scheduled for Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Samini would be contesting against Theophilus Quartey for the presidency.

